IDCC Adds Three Prominent Physicians to Board of Directors

HOUSTON: The Indian Doctors Charity Clinic (IDCC) is entering into its 25th year of community service. We provide medical primary care, specialty care, and eye care services. Our primary care is every Saturday from 8:30 am till 1 pm and our eye care is available every 1st Saturday from 8:30 am till 1:00 pm on even months.

We welcome walk-in patients. Patients can also schedule their appointments on our website:

http://www.idccharityclinic.org. Under the leadership of our Medical Director Dr. Anil Sheth, who joined the clinic since last two years, we have streamlined clinic operations, added specialty services, added trained medical, and non-medical volunteers.

We also provide various medical tests free of charge and our services are also free. Due to recent increase in patient load, we have expanded our facilities by adding two more exam rooms.

IDCC is also pleased announce the addition of three very experienced medical professionals to the IDCC Board of Directors: Dr. Swati Joglekar, Dr. Pankaj Satija, and Dr. Neal Shah.

Dr. Pankaj Satija

Dr. Pankaj Satija is a board-certified neurologist and interventional pain specialist based in Houston. He serves as the Medical Director at the Pain and Headache Centers of Texas, where he leads clinical and procedural care for patients with complex chronic pain and headache

disorders. With over two decades of experience spanning academic medicine, clinical research, and leadership, Dr. Satija has held key roles at institutions including the Methodist Neurological Institute and Baylor College of Medicine. He holds multiple subspecialty certifications in neurology, pain management, headache medicine, and brain injury medicine, and has been a principal investigator in numerous clinical trials. A frequent invited speaker and published author, Dr. Satija contributes to several editorial boards and advisory panels for leading research institutions. His commitment to underserved communities and global health is reflected in his volunteer work and leadership in disaster relief and medical education.

Dr. Neal Shah

Neel L. Shah, MD, is a board-certified and fellowship-trained endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism specialist. He’s also an associate professor in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. He has a strong interest in medical education, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. He currently serves as the associate program director for the endocrine fellowship program. He has won multiple Dean’s Excellence in Teaching Awards.

Education

2005 Medical School Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

2009 Residency The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

2011 Fellowship The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Board Certifications

American Board of Internal Medicine

Dr. Swati Joglekar

Swati Joglekar is a dynamic and dedicated board-certified health care professional with over 20 years of experience in health care entrepreneurship, academic teaching and delivering innovative health care solutions.

Dr. Joglekar is adept at leveraging extensive industry knowledge to foster learning and drive business growth. She is the founder of a startup focused on hospitalist-based practice, established partnerships with hospitals, clinics, and health care providers to implement focused care on patients, providing the full continuum of care and improve patient outcomes, now providing care in several hospitals and post-acute care facilities, growing with 30 hospitalist and 20 nurse practitioners with 50+ employees.