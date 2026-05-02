Club65 Coastal Escape: A Galveston Day to Remember

GALVESTON: Club65 was all set—bright-eyed and bushy-tailed—despite forecasts of rain, but the day surprised us with beautiful weather. Our first stop at Buc-ee’s gave everyone a chance to stretch, refresh, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of this iconic Texas stop.

Back on the bus, the energy stayed high with the music. Singing along, sharing jokes, and chatting made the ride to the Galveston Ferry enjoyable.

The ferry ride was the highlight of the trip. Cool winds and the sight of dolphins swimming alongside created a magical experience that left everyone smiling and excited.

A short stop near Stewart Beach lifted spirits again, especially when Rahat surprised everyone with Blue Bell ice cream cups—a sweet ending to the outing.

We also celebrated the birthdays, adding a warm and personal touch to the day.

Mother Nature stayed kind, holding off the rain until we were nearing Houston on our return, when we finally encountered heavy showers.

By the end of the trip, everyone left with joyful hearts, laughter, and a stronger sense of friendship, making it a truly memorable day.

About CLUB65: Operating under the umbrella of Indian Muslim Association of Greater Houston (IMAGH), Club 65 is a dynamic and welcoming community initiative focused on enhancing the well-being of seniors.

Our mission is both simple and impactful: to engage, connect, and energize seniors—particularly those with roots in the Indian subcontinent—through a diverse range of meaningful activities. From social gatherings and cultural programs to recreational outings and educational sessions, Club 65 offers opportunities that nurture both mind and spirit.

By fostering connection and community, we aim to create a supportive and inclusive space where seniors can build lasting friendships and stay active.

From: Rahat Sultana Kalle, President CLUB 65