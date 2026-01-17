EGMH Hosts “Gandhi: Mantras of Compassion” Celebration

HOUSTON: The Eternal Gandhi Museum of Houston (EGMH), the first museum in the Americas dedicated to the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, held a memorable evening on September 20, 2025, titled “Gandhi: Mantras of Compassion”.

The event brought together museum supporters, dignitaries, and community leaders to celebrate Gandhi’s message of nonviolence and peace. Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston was honored to welcome Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, whose lifelong work rescuing children from trafficking and exploitation has spanned over three decades.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Satyarthi has liberated tens of thousands of children while advocating for their rights on the global stage. Satyarthi delivered a powerful and stirring keynote address that resonated deeply with the audience, earning repeated applause. With heartfelt conviction, he reminded everyone that Gandhi’s teachings are far from being relics of the past; they are urgent calls to action in our time.

“Compassion is not charity,” he asserted, “it is justice in action.” He went on to redefine compassion, not merely as empathy, but as a dynamic, self-driven force for change.

Compassion, he explained, is a profound connection to the suffering of others that compels us to act — not just to feel, but to actively work toward alleviating that suffering. Music then took center stage as three-time Grammy® Award winner Ricky Kej introduced and launched his newest album, Gandhi: Mantras of Compassion, created in collaboration with Mr. Satyarthi.

With soaring melodies and meditative rhythms, the album pays tribute to Gandhi’s values of peace, empathy, and harmony. The album includes contributions from more than 200 artists across 40 countries, with Mr. Satyarthi narrating. The two describe each other as brothers in their shared mission of compassion and justice.

In recognition of Satyarthi’s extraordinary contributions, EGMH unveiled their newest panel in the Our Journey section of the museum. This panel joins the other exhibits featuring Nobel Peace Prize laureates and global advocates of nonviolence, including Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and Betty Williams.

Adding to the sense of history, U.S. Congressman Al Green presented the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, honoring its role as a cultural and educational beacon for peace and nonviolence in Houston and beyond. The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause, underscoring the pride the community feels in the museum’s mission.

The program included remarks by special guest Mr. D.C. Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, emphasizing the importance of programs such as Mantras of Compassion in advancing the museum’s mission.

Special thanks are extended to Mrs. Sumathy Ram, a Houston-based award-winning filmmaker and poet, for initiating the program and for her co-production of the Mantras of Compassion CD. The event was organized under the leadership of Board Trustee GV Krishnan, whose dedication to bringing the museum’s mission to life ensured that the evening was a success.

Dr. Manish Wani, Co-founder and Trustee, acting as the MC, guided the program with eloquence and warmth. Indian Summer, renowned for its authentic and flavorful Indian cuisine, served as the event caterer, offering guests a delightful culinary experience that highlighted the rich traditions of India.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the dedicated staff, volunteers and board members whose passion and commitment helped bring the evening to life.

The evening was filled with moving moments leaving a lasting impression of the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston’s role in promoting Gandhi’s ideals and inspiring the community to embrace nonviolence and compassion. Guests departed inspired, some describing the evening as “a reminder of what we can achieve when compassion leads the way.”