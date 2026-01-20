Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas. Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas.
Greater Houston Tamil Sangam Hosts Zestful Pongal Celebration

January 20, 20261 Mins read14
Consul General D.C. Manjunath joined the Pongal Thiruvizha 2026 celebrations hosted by the Greater Houston Tamil Sangam in Katy, where the vibrant spirit of Tamil culture was showcased through traditional music, dance, and community festivities. CG highlighted the importance of preserving India’s cultural heritage overseas and commended the Tamil community for keeping traditions alive through language, food, and cultural celebrations.

Launched in 2017, the Houston Metropolitan Tamil Society is a non-profit organization that strives to celebrate and nurture the heritage, language, and culture of the Tamil-speaking community living in the city of Houston. Our mission is to foster unity among Tamils, promote Tamil culture, and create a platform for cultural exchange between Tamil and non-Tamil communities. The celebration included traditional folk dances such as Kolattam, Kummi, and Oyilattam performed by community volunteers.

Pongal is one of the major festivals of Tamil Nadu. It is a festival dedicated to the Sun god. Pongal has been celebrated for centuries and plays an important role in the lives of Tamil people. The festival is celebrated for four days from January 14-17, The first day is called Bhogi. The second day is
Thai Pongal, third day Mattupongal and fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

The Tamil Sangam leadership team includes Muthuraju Sangu, Secretary; Kumar Natarajan, Treasurer; and Cholan, IT Director. For information, contact info@ greaterhoustontamilsangam.org

