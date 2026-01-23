Magic Bus USA Presents ‘Mehfil-e-Magic’ to Raise Awareness of its Mission

HOUSTON: Magic Bus USA presented ‘Mehfil-e-Magic’, an intimate evening of music, culture, and giving at Match Box 4 theater in mid-town Houston on Tuesday night, featuring the local group Riyaaz Qawwali. Eesha Gulati, Regional Director (South) for Magic Bus USA introduced the group and made a passionate plea for the audience to help support the Magic Bus mission to provide life-changing opportunities for children and youth across India and beyond. Riyaaz Qawwali performed some of the qawwalis made famous by Amir Khushro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fatesh Ali Khan, much to the delight of the audience.

Magic Bus USA Chairman Amit Bhandari (center) and his daughter Aashna with staff

and a student in Mumbai’s Dharavi locality.

Recently, Magic Bus USA Chairman Amit Bhandari and his daughter Aashna visited a school in Mumbai’s Dharavi locality that is supported by Magic Bus. “I spent the New Year’s day in Dharavi (Asia’s largest slum) visiting my Magic Bus program,” posted Bhandari on Facebook. “Fantastic interaction with kids, Magic Bus staff, school administrators, parents and the community, including factories that function in very tight spaces. It was a heart warming experience.”