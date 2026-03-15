HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank (Member FDIC) is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the 2026 Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Program. This initiative supports exceptional high school seniors who are preparing to pursue higher education.
The scholarship honors students who have demonstrated academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to making a positive impact through community involvement. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to five selected scholars, with each recipient receiving a $1,000 scholarship.
Eligibility Requirements
The Applicants must be:
A U.S. high school graduating senior
Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (unweighted)
Demonstrate financial need for college tuition, books, supplies, and related expenses
Plan to enroll full-time in an accredited U.S. college for the 2026–2027 academic
year.
Required Documents
All the applicants must submit all the following:
Completed Scholarship Application Form
Official High School Transcript
Documentation demonstrating financial need (e.g., Family’s 1040 Federal Income Tax Return Form, qualification for Free/Reduced Lunch Program, etc.)
Two Letters of Recommendation (from teachers, counselors, or academic advisors)
A Two-Page Typed Essay addressing:
Financial need for this scholarship
Personal and academic achievements
Academic plans and career goals
Past and future community involvement
Application Process:
Please mail your complete application
package to:
Southwestern National Bank
Attn: Scholarship Program – Ling Chuang
6901 Corporate Drive
Houston, Texas 77036
Application Deadline:
All materials must be received by May 30, 2026.
Semi-finalists may be required to attend
an interview.
Scholarship recipients will be notified by
mail in June 2026.
For additional information or to request an application, please contact:
Ling Chuang, Scholarship Coordinator
Email: ling.chuang@swnbk.com