HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank (Member FDIC) is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the 2026 Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Program. This initiative supports exceptional high school seniors who are preparing to pursue higher education.

The scholarship honors students who have demonstrated academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to making a positive impact through community involvement. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to five selected scholars, with each recipient receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

Eligibility Requirements

The Applicants must be:

A U.S. high school graduating senior

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (unweighted)

Demonstrate financial need for college tuition, books, supplies, and related expenses

Plan to enroll full-time in an accredited U.S. college for the 2026–2027 academic

year.

Required Documents

All the applicants must submit all the following:

Completed Scholarship Application Form

Official High School Transcript

Documentation demonstrating financial need (e.g., Family’s 1040 Federal Income Tax Return Form, qualification for Free/Reduced Lunch Program, etc.)

Two Letters of Recommendation (from teachers, counselors, or academic advisors)

A Two-Page Typed Essay addressing:

Financial need for this scholarship

Personal and academic achievements

Academic plans and career goals

Past and future community involvement

Application Process:

Please mail your complete application

package to:

Southwestern National Bank

Attn: Scholarship Program – Ling Chuang

6901 Corporate Drive

Houston, Texas 77036

Application Deadline:

All materials must be received by May 30, 2026.

Semi-finalists may be required to attend

an interview.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by

mail in June 2026.

For additional information or to request an application, please contact:

Ling Chuang, Scholarship Coordinator

Email: ling.chuang@swnbk.com