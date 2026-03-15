JVB Houston Hosts 24th Annual Family Retreat Camp in Columbus, Texas

COLUMBUS, TX: Under the spiritual guidance and presence of Samani Arjav PragyajiandSamani Swati Pragyaji, Jain Vishva Bharati Preksha Meditation Center, Houston (JVB) successfully conducted its 24th Annual 3-day Family Retreat Camp at the Texas Hindu Campsite in Columbus, Texas, from February 27 to March 1, 2026. More than 110 participantsfrom Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin gathered to nurture their souls through powerful discourses, yoga, meditation, and relaxation techniques—while enjoying the calm and scenic surroundings of the campsite.

Centered on the theme “Let Your Best Emerge,” the retreat blended spiritual depth with interactive learning and joyful community connection. The program opened Friday evening with registration, introductions, and icebreakers, followed by an inspiring session on “The Ethics of Learning”. Across the weekend, families participated in a thoughtfully designed agenda that began each morning with Bhaktamar recitation and meditation, followed by yoga, laughing yoga and pranayama, wellness walks, and structured learning tailored for adults, youth, and children.

Key highlights included Samaniji-led sessions on ethical decision-making, humility, inner strength, and mindful living, alongside engaging activities such as team-building games, outdoor experiences, and a Jainism quiz that emphasized discipline, teamwork, and focus. A vibrant cultural program on Saturday evening further strengthened bonds across families and generations. Sunday concluded with an Jainism team quiz, open forum and closing ceremony, leaving attendees energized, reflective, and committed to living Jain values in daily life.

Participants praised the retreat’s warmth, organization, and lasting impact:

“Samanijis sessions and teachings were very informative, impactful and inspiring”- most attendees had this feedback

“This camp is for the books!” shared an out-of-town attendee.

“JVB is like one close big family—everyone was humble and welcoming,” noted a first-time participant.

“The games and quiz were engaging and taught discipline, mindfulness, and teamwork,” shared another family.

Attendees also expressed deep gratitude to the extensive volunteer teams who ensured smooth operations—from hospitality and logistics to cleanliness and meals—exemplifying the true spirit of selfless service.

JVB Preksha Meditation Center is home to a specially designed Preksha Dhyan ‘Pyramid’ Meditation Hall and is located at 14102 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082. For more information and current & upcoming programs please visit www.jvbhouston.org or call 281.596.9642