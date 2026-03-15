Holi Celebrated with Color, Community, and Tradition at Chinmaya Mission

By Bharath Rao

Photos by Bharath Rao and Ashutosh Kak

HOUSTON: Holi, an ancient Indian festival, celebrates the arrival of spring, the eternal compassion of the divine figures Krishna and Radha, and the triumph of good over evil. This vibrant and meaningful festival was joyfully observed by the community at Chinmaya Mission Houston, where families and friends gathered for a day filled with devotion, food, games, and color.

The celebrations began with the traditional Holi fire ceremony in the Mission’s courtyard. The event was led by the resident priest, Sri Ganesh Ji, along with the beloved Pujya Acharya Gaurang Uncle. Community members gathered around the courtyard as Ganesh Ji conducted a solemn and austere puja to mark the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Following the ritual, devotees received sacred ash from Ganesh Ji, a symbolic blessing that reflects purification and spiritual renewal. The quiet reverence of the ceremony set a meaningful tone for the day’s festivities, reminding participants of the deeper traditions and spiritual roots of the festival.

No Indian celebration is complete without festive food, and the Holi gathering at Chinmaya Mission was no exception. Soon after the puja, the courtyard filled with the inviting aroma of freshly prepared dishes. The Chinmaya Mission Food Team served a delicious meal that included chana masala, raita, and parathas. Guests also enjoyed refreshing chaas along with warm cups of chai.

Families and friends gathered on the courtyard lawn, which offered the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the generous lunch together. Conversations flowed easily as community members shared food, laughter, and the joy of the occasion.

The afternoon festivities soon brought an added burst of excitement, particularly for the younger participants. The first activity was a lively round of freeze dance, where children danced energetically until the music stopped. This was followed by a game in which kids raced across the grass collecting dolls scattered across the lawn, filling the space with laughter and cheerful competition.

A highlight of the Mission’s Holi tradition is the fun game of tug-of-war. This year’s first round featured women versus men, with a humorous twist — the men were allowed to use only one hand on the rope. Despite the added challenge for the men, the women’s team proved far too strong and emerged victorious, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd. The children also joined in for several spirited rounds of tug-of-war, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The moment everyone had been waiting for soon arrived — the celebration of colors. As packets of vibrant powder were distributed, excitement spread quickly through the crowd. Within moments, the Mission’s driveway transformed into a joyful explosion of color as participants playfully applied bright powders to one another.

The air filled with laughter, jubilance, and a shared sense of celebration as people of all ages joined in the tradition. Faces, clothes, and the ground itself were soon covered in brilliant shades of pink, yellow, green, and blue.

For the community gathered that day, the celebration created memories that will last long after the colors have faded. At Chinmaya Mission Houston, Holi once again brought people together in a joyful expression of culture, devotion, and community spirit — a vibrant reminder that spring, renewal, and togetherness are worth celebrating.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities, please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233