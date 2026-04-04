Bihar Diwas 2026 Celebrated in Houston With Unprecedented Unity Across Texas

Bihar Diwas 2026 was celebrated with great enthusiasm at India House, Houston, uniting the Bihari community from across Texas for one of the most collaborative and culturally vibrant events in recent years. The celebration was attended by Consulate General of India (CGI), Houston, D.C. Manjunath, Head of Consul (HOC) Prashant Sona, members of the Consulate staff, and India House Director Col. Vipin Kumar. Partnering organizations were represented as follows: Bhojpuri and Awadhi Association of North America (BAANA) by President Neeraj Kumar, Bihar Association of North America (BANA) by President Bidhu Prakash, American Mahasangh of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand (AMBUJ) by Cofounder Ravi Shankar, and the Bihar Foundation by Chairman Parthasarthi Jha. The event was sponsored by India House, RTW Logistics, and Awake Solar.

The program was jointly coordinated by the four partnering organizations, with Dr. Santosh Verma from BANA and Ms. Yasmeen Arya from the CGI Office leading the overall effort. Rekha Tiwary managed the Houston performers, while Parthasarthi Jha coordinated the Dallas contingent, ensuring seamless participation across two cities. Volunteers, families, and performers contributed wholeheartedly, creating an atmosphere of ownership and unity.

Consul General D.C. Manjunath praised diaspora leaders for their active role in promoting and preserving the culture of Bihar and Bharat abroad. This celebration is part of the Consulate’s ongoing outreach series, dedicated to engaging directly with the community and collaborating with grassroots organizations to honor shared identity. A Consular and Tourism Information Desk added further value to the event.

Several dignitaries sent video messages from Bihar. The dignitaries extended warm greetings to the global Bihari community, with MP Devesh Chandra Thakur recalling last year’s Dallas visit and urging everyone to stay rooted in Bihar’s heritage. Industries Minister Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal celebrated Bihar’s cultural legacy and outlined the state’s development vision through Saat Nishchay Part 3, aimed at doubling per‑capita income and creating one crore jobs. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit highlighted Bihar’s ongoing transformation across education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and digital governance, emphasizing inclusive growth for every section of society. Bihar Foundation CEO Kundan Kumar thanked the Texas Chapter and dignitaries, showcased the Foundation’s global reach and new initiatives like the digital portal and NRB Card, and called the diaspora the state’s greatest strength in driving Bihar’s progress.

The Bihar Foundation emphasized the growing connection between the global diaspora and their roots, highlighting Bihar’s rapid progress in governance, connectivity, and economic growth, supported by policies encouraging startups and industrial development. It also noted that Bihar’s young population is its greatest asset and referenced initiatives like the proposed NRB Card to deepen diaspora engagement.

Cultural Performances and Emotional Highlights

The cultural program showcased the rich heritage of Bihar through music, dance, and storytelling. Dr. Ekta guided the Vande Mataram performance with a commanding yet graceful presence, bringing both emotional depth and patriotic spirit to the stage. Children’s performances, including “Hum Bihari Hain”, along with Bollywood dance groups and debut acts, were widely appreciated. Dr. Ekta’s soulful Chhath rendition and a short chhath play by Bidhu and Amrita Praksh moved the audience, while group dances by Rupshi, Pinky, Binita, Pooja, and Priyanka brought energy and grace to the stage. A folk dance by Mamta, Mona, Monica, and Silpa from AMBUJ was equally spellbinding. Ten young children from AMBUJ performed to Holi and Jhijhiya songs.

Sumeet Anand and his daughter Shrinika added warmth with their extraordinary and mesmerizing rendition of the Bhojpuri classic “Kaun Disa Mein Leke Chala Re Batohiya.” A flute performance by Shikshan Kumar and Awiral Jha was simply amazing.

Emcees Karuna and Pankaj kept the audience engaged throughout the program. Behind the scenes, Nishant handled media creation, editing, and photography, capturing the event’s most memorable moments. Volunteers ensured smooth transitions, certificate framing, crowd movement, and backstage coordination. HOC Prashant Sona stayed until the very end, personally handing certificates to every participant, an act that left a lasting impression on families and performers.

A special presentation on Bihar’s 2,500‑year craft heritage highlighted Madhubani painting, Sujani quilting, sikki grass craft, and Bhagalpur tussar weaving. The presentation emphasized how these traditions—largely sustained by women—have grown from village homes to global platforms, creating livelihoods and international recognition.

A Celebration of Unity and Shared Identity

Messages of appreciation poured in from community leaders. Many praised the tireless coordination and dedication of Rekha Tiwary, Parthasarthi Jha, Yasmeen Arya, Santosh Verma, and the numerous volunteers who worked across cities to make the event seamless. The Dallas team’s large turnout and enthusiasm were widely acknowledged.

The event concluded with a shared sense of pride, belonging, and cultural unity. As one message beautifully captured: “Some moments are not just seen—they are felt.”

With the success of this year’s celebration, the community is already looking forward to Bihar Diwas 2027 in Dallas.Jai Hind. Jai Bihar.