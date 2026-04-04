Zoroastrian Association of Houston (ZAH)— Ringing in the Nowruz with Friends, Family and Food

By Zubin R Mory

HOUSTON: The Zoroastrian Association of Houston (https://zah.org/) is home to the Zoroastrians in Houston. It serves as a cultural and religious epicenter to the Parsi diaspora from India, Pakistan, and Zoroastrians from Iran and North America. Nowruz celebrates the arrival of spring among regions and people of Persian culture. Parsis of India and Pakistan (and the diaspora) celebrate it with gusto in their unique way and call it “Jamshedi Nowruz,” to distinguish it from “Parsi New Year,” which they celebrate in August.

The UN marks March 21 as “International Nowruz Day” and describes it as “an ancient celebration of life, rebirth, and the triumph of light over darkness, with roots extending back over 3,000 years to the era of Zoroastrianism.” The Nowruz table is called Haft-Sin Table and is a central part of the festival. It features seven symbolic items starting with the Persian letter ‘S,’ representing renewal, health, and prosperity.

ZAH members celebrated Nowruz with pomp, splendor, music and food at its Center on West Airport Blvd with 250+ gracefully dressed guests, on 3-21-2026. The evening started at Bhandara Atash Kadeh (Fire Temple) with a short community prayer which fulfilled spiritual needs. And then, off to the festivities! The guests were welcomed in our decorated center in true Parsi fashion, with Bollywood music by DJ Masti and appetizers from Karahi Boys. A grateful shout-out to the ZAH Entertainment Committee for the decorations and creating a festive and joyful environment. No Parsi function would be complete without “apro Scotch Daru and Parsi pegs” being poured.

But the highlight of the evening was a spectacular, colorful show full of pomp and pageantry conceived and presented by our members. The extravaganza was the vision and direction of Vehishta Kaikobad in conjunction with tens of our budding performers, dancers, and future Broadway stars. The show had enthusiastic community participation and included all age groups, from kids to individuals in their 70s. This group has to be commended for their dedication and months of effort put in to rehearse their parts, learn and choreograph their dances, and set up the audio-visuals, props, and stage. The show, “Along the Silk Road,” walked the crowd through ancient Persian history, culture, and rituals using a kaleidoscope of colors, costumes, music, and dance. It transported the audience into a colorful bazar with a cacophony of music in ancient Samarkand or Tashkent. There were Persian and other nobles, merchants, kings, queens, and the young lead dancer, whose performance and costume enthralled the audience and tied the narration together. An encore performance is scheduled at the Asia Society Texas (https://asiasociety.org/texas) on 3-28-2026.

Once this performance ended, the community pivoted from the past to the future. Parsis are synonymous with education, charity, and professional excellence in India, and we take great pride in our philanthropic pursuits. ZAH and its various subcommittees have set up educational scholarships to recognize and reward children who excel in school and college. About $29,000 were awarded by scholarship committees to a dozen students, encouraging kids to excel. Thanks to all those gracious people.

ZAH felicitated Lourdes Remond, Community Engagement at MFAH (https://www.mfah.org/) for her commitment to strengthen the relationship with the Zoroastrian community. Done through meaningful collaboration, open dialogue and deep respect for shared heritage.

All good things come to an end, as did that evening. A super dinner was served, and gluttony ruled. Later, everyone danced the night away with the DJ providing awesome dance music. We look forward to a great year, good luck to all, and another super party in 2027! Nowruz Mubarak!