Sahitya Academy Award for Dr. Bhadreshdas Swami

NEW DELHI: In a landmark recognition of Sanskrit scholarship and Hindu philosophy, Mahamahopadhyaya Dr. Bhadreshdas Swami, of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has been conferred the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for the year 2025 by the Government of India in the field of literature for his work “Prasthanachatushtaye Brahmaghosha.”

Selected as the finest Sanskrit work in India, this text provides a comprehensive exposition of the Brahma principle based on the primary scriptures of Hinduism—the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and Brahma Sutras—alongside the Vachanamrut delivered by Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

Composed in a poetic style using aphorisms (sutras), scholars view this work as a piece of philosophical poetry. Considering its literary characteristics and philosophical depth, the selection committee of scholars chose it as the best Sanskrit work of 2025.

The text presents the philosophy propounded by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in a literary style. Published in 2018, the author composed this work under the guidance and instructions of the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration across India’s academic and literary circles. Scholars have lauded the Sahitya Akademi’s decision, noting that this recognition underscores the continued vitality of Sanskrit as a medium for both intellectual rigor and creative expression.

Swami Bhadreshdasji, a renowned scholar who has previously authored extensive commentaries on the Prasthanatrayi, adds this national honor to a long list of accolades for his contributions to Indian philosophy.

Mahamahopadhyaya Dr. Bhadreshdas Swami is an internationally respected, renowned Sanskrit scholar and thought leader in Indian philosophy. He holds multiple academic distinctions, including an M.A., Ph.D., D.Litt., and an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) from IIT Kharagpur.

Currently serving as the Head of the BAPS Swaminarayan Research Institute, he has dedicated his life to advancing Sanskrit scholarship and Vedic philosophy. Dr. Bhadreshdas Swami is also the author of Swaminarayana Siddhanta Sudha, published in 2022, a profound Sanskrit treatise that systematically presents the Akshar-Purushottam Darshan, the philosophical doctrine revealed by

Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

