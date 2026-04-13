Hindu Matrimonial USA Hosts Successful Matchmaking Event

HOUSTON: On Feb 28, 2026 Hindu Matrimonial USA held a successful matchmaking event at the GSH event center. This was the first Hindu Matrimonial USA event in Houston and the tenth one conducted overall. Previous events have taken place in Tampa, FL, San Jose, Ca and Frankfurt Germany.

This event brought together over 130 Hindu, Sikhs and Jains aged 25-45 of which 42 percent were from outside Houston. The event allowed participants from around the country to meet during speed

dating events, team building and getting to know each other activities ending with an evening party.

The all-day event started at 8:30 am and lasted until 10 pm.

Participant feedback: “Thank you for hosting this event. I’ve been to many many events by different organizers throughout the country, and this one was by far my favorite and most productive event. I was very satisfied.”

Local and national volunteers dedicated significant amounts of time planning and executing this event and are looking forward to planning the event for next year.

Hindu Matrimonial USA will be having more events in 2026 check out the website at hindumatrimonial. org for more information.