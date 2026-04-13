Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas. Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas.
Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas. Leading South Asian newsweekly based in Houston, Texas.
Home Community Powerful Portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi at the Eternal Gandhi Museum
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Powerful Portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi at the Eternal Gandhi Museum

April 13, 20261 Mins read8
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HOUSTON: The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston welcomed a standing-room only audience on Saturday March 29, 2026 for Kasturba Gandhi – A Chautauqua Portrayal, presented by Roopa Mohan. In this compelling one-woman performance, Mohan brought to life the voice of Kasturba Gandhi — her courage, compassion, and quiet strength amid the turbulence of India’s independence movement

Through evocative storytelling and reflection, the program offered a rare and intimate glimpse into the woman beside Mahatma Gandhi and the moral force she embodied in her own right. “Kasturba is so often invisible in the historical narrative — standing quietly in the background of her husband’s story. a woman of extraordinary will and conviction. It was a profound honor to give her a voice, and to share that voice with an audience so eager to listen,” said Mrs. Mohan.

The overwhelming turnout underscores a strong community interest in programs that elevate vital voices within history and reflects the museum’s ongoing commitment to presenting meaningful and thought-provoking cultural programming. Admission to the event was free and open to the public.

The performance was followed by an engaging audience Q&A session moderated by Houston-based author Sita Kapadia, a former professor at the City University of New York, whose work explores Gandhian thought, women’s issues, and nonviolent resistance and Kasturba’s biography.

The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston is dedicated to teaching the philosophy of nonviolence as practiced by Mahatma Gandhi and highlights changemakers who use these principles to create large-scale social change.

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