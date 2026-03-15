Indian Film Festival of Houston Celebrates Cinema, Culture, and Collaboration

HOUSTON: The Indian Film Festival of Houston (IFFH) concluded its 18th year with two days of film, dialogue, and cultural celebration on February 27–28, 2026, at the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston. This year’s festival embraced a bold new vision to “Collaborate, Create, and Deliver,” bringing together filmmakers, cultural leaders, and audiences to explore the future of storytelling.

Tachfine Zelmat, IFFH Board Member; Atul Badwaj, IFFH Board Member; DC Manjunath, Consul General of India; Frank Marchetti, Consul General of France, Sutapa Ghosh, IFFH Founder and Executive Director; Karl Cogard, Director of Villa Albertine, Houston.

In a new initiative, the festival introduced an annual tradition of spotlighting a guest country alongside India, celebrating its cinema, cuisine, and music. The inaugural guest country was France, widely recognized as the birthplace of cinema.

Matias Chavez, Alfred Cervantes, Kayvan Mashayek, Charles Acosta and Monica Monroy

The festival also launched a collaboration with Producers Without Borders (PWB) to explore the evolving global film industry. Opening night featured a panel discussion titled “What’s Next in the Evolution of Films,” moderated by PWB founder Kayvan Mashayekh and entertainment executive Glenn Gainor. The conversation examined the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking, the future of theatrical cinemas, and emerging storytelling formats including streaming platforms, web series, and vertical content. The session concluded with a lively audience discussion about the importance of protecting human creativity and copyright in the age of AI.

Sutapa Ghosh and Glenn Gainor (Recipient of IFFH Leadership Award)

During the evening, IFFH Founder and Executive Director Sutapa Ghosh presented the festival’s Leadership Award to Gainor in recognition of his distinguished career, including leadership roles at Amazon Original Movies and the launch of Hollywood Ventures Group.

Sutapa Ghosh and Tiffany Thomas (City Council Member Presenting Proclamation from the Mayor John Whitmire.

Another highlight of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Prashant Sona, Consul of India in Houston to longtime Houston broadcaster José Griñán, honoring his remarkable career and his years of service supporting the festival. The award was accepted by his wife, Katherine Griñán.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed a special culinary program celebrating France, prepared by Houston-based French chef David Denis, accompanied by live music from Music Without Borders.

Saturday’s program opened with remarks from D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston. A proclamation from John Whitmire, Mayor of Houston, recognizing February 27–28 as Indian Film Festival of Houston Days was presented by City Council Member Tiffany Thomas to Ghosh.

Film screenings began with the French feature Nino, a moving story about a young man diagnosed with cancer who wanders the streets of Paris in search of meaning and connection. The film had just won two César Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars. Consul General Manjunath presented a special recognition award for the film to Frank Marchetti, Consul General of France in Houston, and Karl COGARD, Director of Villa Albertine.

The program continued with the short film Soul Trip and the documentary The Patel Motel Story, which chronicles the immigrant families who built a major presence in the American hospitality industry. Co-directors Rahul Rohatgi and Amar Shah joined the audience for a Q&A session.

Between screenings, guests enjoyed energetic performances from Rhythm India, Bollywood dance lessons, and music by DJ Darrell of DJU Entertainment, while sampling Indian delicacies from Verandah Progressive Indian Kitchen.

The festival concluded with the feature film Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan. The biographical drama tells the story of a visionary couple who challenged caste and gender inequality in colonial India and helped spark a social revolution through education.

As the festival closed, Ghosh thanked attendees and invited the community to return for the 19th Indian Film Festival of Houston, scheduled for February 2027.