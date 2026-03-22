Consulate General of India Hosts Iftar Gathering of Community, Consular Corps

HOUSTON: The Consulate General of India, Houston hosted a well-attended Iftar gathering on the evening of March 16, 2026, as part of its ongoing community outreach initiatives. The event brought together members of the Indian community and friends from the Consular Corps for an evening of unity and celebration.

Consul General DC Manjunath extended greetings on the occasion of Ramadan, emphasizing the values of unity, compassion, and collective well-being. The evening reflected the spirit of togetherness and harmony that defines India’s cultural and religious diversity.