Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav with 108 Samashti Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havan

By Rimi Bhawal

Photos by: Bharath Rao and Ashutosh Kak

HOUSTON: The Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav marks the 75th year of the Chinmaya Movement—a global celebration honoring the timeless Vedantic legacy of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda that began in 1951. Across the world, devotees are coming together to express gratitude to Gurudev’s glorious vision through many joyful offerings including signature spiritual events such as global chanting of the Bhagavad Gita, the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra, and the 108 Samashti Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havan. These celebrations highlight seventy-five years of knowledge, service, and inspiration that have touched countless lives.

At Chinmaya Mission Houston, the Amrit Mahotsav was commemorated with a deeply inspiring and memorable 108 Samashti Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havan on March 14, 2026 – a day of devotion immersed in yajna spirit, centered around 54 sacred Havan Kunds, and resounding with 108 continuous chants of the Hanuman Chalisa. More than 600 families and over 2,000 participants gathered around the glowing Havan kunds in the beautiful courtyard of Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya in Chinmaya Prabha, where the sacred verses were chanted with reverence from 7 am until the final round of Havan and Poornahuti in the evening.

Despite the large gathering, the event unfolded with remarkable discipline, order, and a palpable sense of holiness. This seamless experience was made possible by the tireless efforts of a true Chinmaya army of volunteers who worked continuously, dedicating countless hours for months ahead to plan and organize the daylong prayer. Among them were 70 enthusiastic middle school and high school volunteers, whose remarkable energy and commitment embodied the spirit of service that Chinmaya Mission seeks to nurture in the next generation.

Before March 14 dawned, volunteers arrived to ensure everything was perfectly arranged for the sacred observances. By 6:45 a.m., the sankalpa, the sacred determination, was taken, setting the spiritual tone for the day. Precisely at 7:00 a.m., the opening verses of the Hanuman Chalisa energized the morning and marked the beginning of a day filled with collective devotion. Families moved through the yajna space, sat around the havan kunds, and offered ghee and dried coconut pieces into the shining flames with quiet reverence while the continuous chanting created a powerful and uplifting spiritual atmosphere.

The Samashti Havan was more than a devotional event—it was a thought-provoking tribute to Pujya Gurudev during the milestone year of the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav. Many participants reflected on how this celebration embodied the unity and dedication of the Chinmaya community, brought together by Gurudev’s teachings.

As part of the program, after performing the Havan, families streamed into the Chinmaya Smrti Hall to view a short documentary on the life and mission of Swami Chinmayananda. The film traced Gurudev’s inspiring journey—from his early life and spiritual awakening to his deep quest for the knowledge of Vedanta. It showcased how he spread that knowledge to awaken Hindus worldwide to their philosophical roots.

Following the inspiring documentary, families participated in a lively Chinmaya Mission–themed bingo game which tested their knowledge of the Mission’s history and teachings in a fun and engaging way. Then, the happy members of the huge family of Chinmaya Mission Houston placed their thumbprints on a giant mural to commemorate their participation in the momentous 75th year celebration. The colorful mural signified how the great qualities of Hanuman and the spiritual guidance of Pujya Gurudev will ferry all devotees across the ocean of world life toward the Highest which shines like the Sun.

After that sacred day of fellowship and gratitude, participants left the premises with a framed memento featuring the Sanskrit verse “Buddhir Balam Yasho Dhairyam,” a prayer to Lord Hanuman to gain intelligence, strength, fame, courage, patience, health, alertness, and eloquence. They also received a delicious Prasadam, wrapped with love. The following day, Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH) families gathered for a Mahabhog, a community feast as the weekend celebrations concluded in a spirit of service and togetherness.

The Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Houston truly galvanized the community. Families, volunteers, and children alike poured their hearts into this offering of devotion, expressing their deep gratitude to Gurudev and reaffirming their commitment to continue the journey of seeking and sharing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta for generations to come.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities, please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233