A Private Prescreening in Houston of Documentary “King of Trash”

HOUSTON: A private pre-screening of the documentary King of Trash was held on March 21, 2026 in Houston at the Regal Edwards Marq’E theater. It is directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Errol Webber. Premiering in California in late 2025, The King of Trash highlights both the triumphs and personal sacrifices of David Duong and his family—Vietnamese refugees who fled their homeland after the fall of Saigon and went on to build a recycling empire in the United States. The documentary features David Duong and his siblings, Victor and Kristina.

The story begins during the fall of Saigon in 1975, when the Duong family loses everything—their home, business, and sense of security. David’s father, Duong Tai Thu, was a successful paper mill owner and recycling entrepreneur in South Vietnam. When the new regime takes power, the family’s assets are seized. Facing persecution, 23 family members flee on a small boat, embarking on a dangerous journey across open waters.They endure storms, hunger, and extreme uncertainty—and are even intercepted by a Soviet ship—before eventually reaching a refugee camp in the Philippines. From there, they are granted entry into the United States.

Arriving in San Francisco in the late 1970s, the family begins again with nothing. They speak little to no English and live in crowded conditions. To survive, they collect cardboard, bottles, and scrap materials from the streets of San Francisco and Oakland. This chapter reflects the broader refugee experience—marked by hardship, resilience, and the determination to rebuild from zero despite systemic challenges and discrimination.

What begins as a means of survival gradually becomes an opportunity. Drawing on his father’s experience, David Duong expands the family’s recycling work. He eventually founds California Waste Solutions (CWS), which grows into a major waste management company serving cities like Oakland and San Jose.

The nickname “King of Trash,” originally associated with his father, becomes a symbol of pride—representing the family’s ability to transform discarded materials into lasting value. Later in life, David brings the journey full circle. He establishes Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS) to help modernize waste management in Vietnam. This return is deeply symbolic—coming back not as refugees, but as contributors to the country they once fled.

The sold-out event in Houston featured a red carpet reception and drew community leaders, media professionals, and filmmakers underscoring the film’s cultural significance and strong community support. Among the attendees were the Duong siblings, Errol Webber and prominent figures from the local Vietnamese American community – Johnny Dang (“King of Bling”), Olivia Tutram (“Mama Mai”), Washington Ho (The House of Ho), and Chef Trong Nguyen (Crawfish & Noodles).