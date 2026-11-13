HOUSTON: Arya Samaj Greater Houston (ASGH) celebrated Diwali with spiritual fervor, cultural vibrancy and festive cheer, bringing together members, volunteers, well-wishers, and families of students from DAV School and DAV Sanskriti School.

The celebrations started in the Satsang Hall with Vedic Yajna (Havan), followed by an inspiring pravachan (talk) by Acharya Surya Nanda Ji. For Arya Samaj, Divali holds profound spiritual significance. Celebrated as Sharadeeya Nava-sasyeshti, it is an occasion to express gratitude to Ishvar (God) for life’s blessings and nature’s bounty during the autumn harvest.

Diwali also marks Rishi Nirvan Divas, honoring the life and legacy of Maharshi Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the great Renaissance Rishi and founder of Arya Samaj. His call to return to the Vedas, the foundational scriptures of Sanatan Dharma, inspired a spiritual and social awakening, leading humanity from the darkness of ignorance to the light of true knowledge and righteousness.

A vibrant cultural program followed, featuring soulful bhajans, dances celebrating the theme of “light,” a tabla recital, speeches by competition winners, a display of students’ artwork and a lively Ramayana skit. Young students dressed as epic characters captivated the audience, reflecting the enthusiasm and dedication of the children, teachers and volunteers.

The festivities continued outdoors with a sumptuous dinner, exciting raffle draws, toy-train rides and a dazzling fireworks display. The joyful atmosphere and spirit of togetherness made the evening especially memorable for children and their families.

Diwali 2026 at Arya Samaj Greater Houston celebrated the spirit of light, Vedic wisdom, gratitude, cultural heritage and community togetherness, reaffirming the timeless message of dispelling ignorance through knowledge and spreading joy in the lives of others.