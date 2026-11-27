Celebrating the Divine Feminine and Serving 1,100+ Meals to Neighbors in Need

Thousands gathered for an evening of dance, devotion and diwali.

SUGAR LAND, Texas: Fort Bend Diwali 6, presented by Ashirwad A Blessing, brought the Festival of Lights to Sugar Land Town Square, free to the community. Celebration, themed “Celebrating the Divine Feminine” under the message “Be the Light – the World Is One Family.”

The evening was attended by Chief Guest Mayor Carol McCutcheon, Sugar Land’s first woman mayor, and Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien, founder of the Universal Door Meditation Center, alongside Mayor of Stafford City Mr Ken Mathew, City of Sugar Land Council Member Sanjay Singhal, Judge Surendran Pattel, Rep from Dr Suleman Lalani’s office, interfaith leaders and representatives of Houston-area temples and community organizations.

The stage program honored the strength, wisdom, grace of women through dance, story and art. At its heart was “Women Who Embodied Lakshmi,” an unique tribute to the 8 forms of Goddess Lakshmi through great women of history: Maitreyi for wisdom (Adi Lakshmi), Ahilyabai Holkar for generosity (Dhana Lakshmi), Draupadi with Akshaya Patra feeding every guest who knocked her door (Dhanya Lakshmi), Rani Rudramadevi for leadership (Gaja Lakshmi), Meera Bai for faith and courage (Dhairya Lakshmi), Savitri for victory (Vijaya Lakshmi), and Shakuntala and Sita Devi, who raised their children on their own, for motherhood (Santana Lakshmi). The tribute closed with all the performers together on stage, each holding a glowing lotus lamp.

As the eight Divine Feminine lamps were raised, and a devotional song rang out with the words “Jai Siya Ram” and “let the heavens rain,” a brief shower passed over the square. No one moved. Umbrellas went up, the performers held their lamps high, and the audience stayed in their seats – many saying they felt the heavens themselves were joining the celebration. When the shower passed, the crowd regrouped to cheer on the next act. While it poured just minutes away, the plaza saw only a gentle sprinkle, which many devotees likened to the house of Vibhishana in the Ramayana, left untouched by fire because of his devotion to Shri Ram.

The evening also featured electrifying dances from Nrityakalpana Dance School, Narthakis, Kalashala Performers, Universal Door Meditation Center and Kala Performing Art Studio.

The evening’s signature show, AI n Avatars, a concept by Dr Nisha Sundergopalan, Presented by Geetha Ravula took the audience on a journey of light across 13 lands, from the first spark of creation to Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya on Diwali night. Set to a soundtrack of contemporary music and rap, each deity’s story unfolded on the giant LED screen in AI-generated cinematic video as a costumed performer stepped out on stage to bring the character to life: Maa Ganga rising over Mauritius, Lord Vishnu at Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Maa Saraswati in China, Maa Shakti at Hinglaj in Pakistan, Hanuman leaping through the fire dance of Bali, and Lord Rama arriving home on the Pushpaka Vimana.

Each story was paired with the science and future it inspires, from the Big Bang to clean energy and modern medicine, showing how ancient wisdom, modern technology and today’s music can light the same path. The show’s message was simple: our gods traveled the world long before we did, and their light belongs to everyone. Its impact went beyond the stage, with a request from the audience to bring the show to YouTube for a wider audience.

Community enjoyed guided Diya Meditation (DiyaMeditation.com) with singing bowls by Saumil Manek (Union is Creation), ISKCON Sankirtan, devotional music bingo, 20+ vendor booths, Indian food booths – Govindas, Ruchi Indian Cuisine and Singhas Famous Pizza – Riverstone, a kids’ zone, a Rangoli Contest, and hands-on workshops in diya painting, rangoli, Gollu, Pooja, dance workshop by Any1CanDance, Indian cooking and a Community Aarti.

In the spirit of Diwali, the Fort Bend Diwali Food Drive, held from October 1 to November 14, 2026, served more than 1,100 Diwali meals to people in need, exceeding its goal of 1,000. Families across the community cooked and donated meals.

“Our children live in a world of screens and AI, so we brought our ancient stories to them in their own language,” said Geetha Ravula. “When a child sees Hanuman leap across an LED screen and then meets him on stage, those values become theirs. Culture keeps us connected to who we are, for our kids and for us.”

Ashirwad A Blessing team thanks sponsors Tara Capital and AoPS Academy; community partners including AT&T – ConsumerServe and Patients First Direct Primary Care; Sugar Land Town Square, local police; and dozens of performers, vendors and High School volunteers.

See you at Fort Bend Diwali 7, coming in Oct 2027

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