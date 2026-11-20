HOUSTON: Masala Radio’s 14th Annual Houston Diwali Fest 2026 was a surreal, nostalgic journey through Indian culture and music. Gorgeous décor of Katputli Puppets, Bandini Saris, lush Marigolds, Steel Pots & Utensils, and Festival Lights in every corner of the park brought memories of Diwalis past in the motherland.

This community celebration of Diwali at Levy Park brough all ages and both Indian and mainstream crowds to feel the outdoor music fest vibes with Indian Idol sensation Subhadeep (of “Ishq Jalakhar” from Dhurandhar fame) & his live band, Bollywood & Folk Dance entertainment, Indian vegetarian street foods, glittering bazaar, generous kids play area, and 10,000 giant fuljari sparklers.

Masala Radio main DJ Sunil Thakkar

Generous Sponsor giveaways included Free Diwali T-shirts, iPad, Deep Snacks, Britannia Cookies, Backpacks, JBL Headphones, LED bracelets, Starbucks Gift Cards, Needoh Squishy Toys, Tote Bags, Sports Bottles, Daawat Rice Bags, Dabur Ghee and so much more…!

But little did the public realize what struggles the Masala management team went through in the 72 hours before show time! It began early in the week, when the rain was on and off for Saturday. Then on WED the SAT rain disappeared, but the cyber-attacks began as Microsoft servers went down for 24 hours; you don’t realize how much event organization depends on quick complete email communication. Just as emails were restored, on FRI from 4-8PM the FAA ground stopped all US domestic flights, which caused Subhadeep’s flight to be cancelled at 3 AM on SAT morning!

The 6-member live band graciously packed and left by 4AM for the airport to go standby on the next available flight which was of course sold out, and then drove 2 hours to another city and got on a flight at 11AM. They hadn’t slept all night, but were so committed to entertain the Houston audience, they came straight to sound check…and performed soon afterwards for an incredible 2 hour concert. Audiences were entranced despite light drizzling rain in the middle of the performance, mesmerized by Subhadeep’s “Ishq Jalakar” unplugged, current dance numbers, melodious oldies, and retro hits like “Chaiya, Chaiya” “Bachana Eh Haseeno, Lungi Dance, and the patriotic finale “Hindustani.” “What a performance!! said Zulie Jasani said “I have been to all the Masala Diwali events, but this was by far my favorite concert. Subhadeep was outstanding, I think he could have gone another 2 hours non-stop…Khub Bhalo!!”

“You are not ready for this…” A magical fog swirled and filled with yellow, orange, fuchsia and red lights framing the invigorating rhythmic Bollywood dancers from the city’s top performance academies: in order of appearance: Bollywood Beats, Let’s Bollywood Dance Company, Synergy Indian Dance Team, Katy Bollywood Beats Dance Academy Dil Se Dance Company, Etherea Studios, Aditi’s Bollywood Dance Sensation, Kathak Nritya Kala Kendra, Chilanka Dance School, Desi Dance Revolution, Houston Jannat, and Swathi’s Twoleftfooters. The grace, rhythm, glittering costumes left the audience clapping wildly after every act. Following these, Zakia presented for the first time her own designs in the “Denim Diwali” fashion show – a stunning blend of western denim fused with Indian pieces such as structed denim vests with flowing sequined chiffon ghagras, denim sherwanis laced with ethnic embroidery topped with denim safas (Maharaja style hats with a single royal feather), and flowing denim gowns studded with ablas (embroidered mirrors). Fashions, jewelry and henna filled the brimming Bazaar featuring: Veera & Sons Toys, Hidden Treasure, House of Zari, Shiloh Travels, Lux Pear Boutique, Handicraft Heaven, Stylecove Jewelry, Much Crafts, Elegant Jewelry, Henna by Anjum, Pooja’s Closet, Amy’s Jewels, Vaidei prints, Avira Collective, Sweetheart Jewels, Deppa Beauty & Jewelry, Mirzaan Jewelry, NM Studios, Gosai Books, and VR Gallery.

People still could not believe such a beautiful was free to the public. This was only possible by the generous contributions of over 75 sponsors led by co-title sponsors Arshad Ramji of Ramji Law Group, and Amir Dodiya of Wealth Preservation Strategies. Gold Sponsors included Deep Foods, Tara Capital, Brijesh Chaudhari, Parvez & Zulie Jasani, Turkish Airlines, Travel Guzs, Seva Signs, Neptune Imports, Sheikhani Group, Mother’s Recipe, Tara Energy. Bob’s Lounge and DPEG. Hardik Maharaj of Shiv Shakti Mandir and Madan Mohan of Vadtal Dham led all sponsors and FB County Judge Daniel Wong in traditional prayers and lighting of the Diwali Diyas…ending with a resounding Har Har Mahadev!

The Street Foods Festival within Houston Diwali was a trip back in time to everyone’s hometown. Ghanshyam Caterers, Desi District, Gayatri Bhavan and Jay Bhavani filled the air with the aroma of live cooking with India’ most popular street foods: Samosas, Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Dosas, Chole Poori, Aloo Poori, Manchurian Noodles, Chaat, Mango Lassi and Pani Puri. Shri Balaji Bhavan served up warm tava Ragada Pani Puri’s, Paneer Quesadillas and hot Chai in the VIP Booth backstage. Even the Masala Radio cars displayed brought back nostalgia as thousands took pics of the Mumbai Rikshaw, Maruti, 98.7 FM Hummer, Sholay Motorcycle and Filmi Red Scooter.

Masala Radio was overwhelmed with the love and appreciation for Houston Diwali Fest. Turkish Airline’s Ken Bhapu said “Thank you for what you do for bringing the community together, the culture lives on and spreads awareness to the heart of the city!” Masala Radio’s Sunil & Sandhya Thakkar would like to thank its incredible Crazy Masala Crew without whom the event wouldn’t have been so successful. Office: Rinku, Jigisha, Suji, Nilesha, Aahil, Vyoma, Vidya, Benaifer. Festival: Abhishruth, Adiba, Santhosh, Rishita, Abhishek, Dinesh, Waheeb, Priyanshi, Simran, and Sahil. Stage: Dilip, Vinay, Rajoo, Nikhil, Josue, Alkesh. and the yearlong Radio Jockeys: Dilip, Ina, Swati, Anees, Amit, Kiran, Shweta, Grishma & Trisha. Photos & Video by ZF Media Photo.

More amazing pictures on FB / IG HoustonDiwali & MasalaRadio 98.7 FM & HoustonDiwali.com.