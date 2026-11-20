South Asian Lifestyle Creators Puja Taylor Khan and Kiki Raj mingling with guests at the McDonalds on Beechnut in southwest Houston

HOUSTON: On Saturday, November 14, McDonald’s brought the spirit of Diwali to Houston with Sips of Light, its final ACM beverage experience of 2026. Timed to coincide with the nearby Houston Diwali Festival, the event transformed a local McDonald’s restaurant into a vibrant celebration of culture, community and beverage discovery. Hosted by South Asian lifestyle creators Puja Taylor Khan and Kiki Raj, and emceed by Ronald McDonald, the event welcomed 236 attendees, including influencer Nikhil Gupta. Community organizations Vibha, ASAN and AAPI Network Houston also helped drive strong attendance from Houston’s South Asian community.

The festivities kicked off with a lively Holiday Sip Parade, spotlighting three new limited-time beverages and introducing guests to McDonald’s full lineup of seven beverages. Throughout the afternoon, guests enjoyed interactive activities, including the “Fit Check, Sip Check” photo booth, a wishing tree and games such as “Head, Shoulders, Knees, Bag!” and “Name That Sip,” a blind taste test. The celebration also featured performances by local Houston dancers and an all-day henna experience with local artist Naqiya Lokhandwala, bringing an authentic cultural touch to the festivities.

With strong community participation and engaging cultural programming, Sips of Light brought families, creators and local fans together for a memorable Diwali-inspired celebration. The event closed out McDonald’s 2026 ACM beverage experiences by highlighting how culturally relevant activations can foster community connections while building excitement around new beverage offerings.