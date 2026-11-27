Lifetime Achievement Award for Masterji

By Girish Naik

HOUSTON: Guests started arriving at 7 PM at the GSH banquet hall on West Bellfort. Many took pictures at the foyer against a beautiful backdrop with decorative diyas to oadiate the spirit of Diwali. In one side galley, tasty Gujarati snacks – Chavro, Magas, Chora Fari, Mathiya – along with Indian tea, was served while light music played as guests mingled.

At 7:25 PM, the Diwali Puja was started by priest Pradip Pandya of Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple along with three members sitting alongside: main sponsor Brijesh Chaudary’s mother, Geeta Patel and Girish Naik.

After the puja, Bud Patel welcomed the guests and wished them a Happy Deepawali, for which this was the final function, and Nutan Varsha Abhinandan, followed by a Ganesh shruti song accompanied with a short dance by Chintan Parikh, the main coordinator of the Diwali Snehmilan Dinner, and her team.

Bud Patel invited Naik, who is the Laison Officer of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston, to call upon chief guests Bijesh Chaudary, Dr. Kokila Parikh, Twinkle Patel and Dinesh Shah to light the diyas onstage.

Naik invited Twinkle Patel to tell the guests about a new medical device made in India and FDA approved which can be used to detect the flu, Covid and many other viruses which she has launched is marketing to help lots of families.

Chintan Parikh and the spouses of the Executive Committee performed a welcome diya dance. Neha Thakkar then introduced all the Executive Committee members on stage. She also introduced the four singers and five musicians of the group Sunny Films who performed through the evening.

Mid-point through the musical program, Naik introduced Indravadan Trivedi (affectionately known as “Masterji”) and presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the community through his work at his Jhankar School of Music where he taught many young students classical dance.

Masterji has also enthralled audiences with his remarkable portrayals of notable religious and historical characters in community dramas and plays. Naik also recalled the journeys Masterji had taken by road, and on bicycle, despite deteriorating problems with his knees, through multiple countries to spread the message of Sanathan Dharma and his recent “Tulsi 2047” initiative through India to spread awareness of better health and the environmental benefits of the Tulsi plant.

Guests enjoyed a wonderful Gujarati dinner prepared by Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple (ISSO). They danced to lots of musical songs and then added garba into the mix to make the evening even more pleasant.