Houston Headquarters Will Expand Healthcare, Education, Nutrition and Jobs Access to Underserved Communities with Local Partners Houston Food Bank, SEARCH Homeless Services, Kids’ Meals Inc. and Houston Community College

HOUSTON – On Thursday, November 12th, One World One Family Mission (OWOF), an internationally-recognized nonprofit and global humanitarian organization, formally opened its U.S. headquarters in Stafford, Texas, with Sanjay Singhal, City Council Member representing District 2 in Sugar Land, presenting a formal Proclamation to mark the occasion. Anchoring its U.S. headquarters in the Houston metropolitan area, One World One Family Mission will continue to expand its global mission to provide free education, healthcare, nutrition and jobs access to underserved urban and rural communities across Houston and beyond.

One World One Family Mission was founded in India in 2012 by global humanitarian Sri Madhusudan Sai, whose fundamental belief that every person deserves access to quality healthcare, education, and nutrition has inspired a worldwide movement of compassion and service. Guided by the ancient Indian principle “The World Is One Family,” the organization has brought together thousands of volunteers, healthcare professionals, educators, donors, and partners to expand opportunity in underserved communities in 100 countries across every continent. Through its extensive global network, OWOF provides nutrition, education and healthcare to millions of people every day, free of charge, without discrimination. Its programs include a school-nutrition program serving 10 million children every morning, free values-based education all the way up to doctoral studies and medical education, pediatric cardiac hospitals that have provided heart surgery to more than 45,000 children, and healthcare assistance through free outpatient consultations and screenings.

OWOF established its presence in the U.S. in 2019 with the opening of the Satya Sai Sanjeevani Clinic in Clarksdale, Mississippi, a multipurpose healthcare clinic staffed by dedicated physicians trained in family practice and pediatrics, and one of the first of its kind in the Mississippi Delta. Today, the clinic provides a variety of medical services to patients free of charge. It was founded to provide easily accessible medical care especially to those not covered by traditional healthcare plans. Its establishment has demonstrated how compassion-driven healthcare can thrive even in economically distressed regions, a model of international goodwill meeting local need.

Earlier this year, OWOF opened offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, California, rapidly expanding its national footprint and global mission to serve communities in need. Thursday’s ceremony in Houston included the announcement of a variety of programs and initiatives that will serve the needs of the local Houston community through local partners The Houston Food Bank, Houston Community College (Stafford Campus), SEARCH Homeless Services and Kids’ Meals Inc.

“OWOF Mission was founded on the principle that we all are one family and ought to take care of each other,” said Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of One World One Family Mission. “One World One Family Mission is pleased to put this principle to action across the Houston area by providing free meals, educational scholarships and medical care for the needy. We are excited to work with an incredible network of local partners to help spread our global mission and support communities in need.”

At Thursday’s event, OWOF, in partnership with Houston Community College, also announced it will house a new PeopleShores technology center to create tech jobs and paid training for local underserved youth. Launched in 2017, PeopleShores is a U.S. based impact sourcing and digital transformation company that provides technology services to major corporations while creating paid training and careers for underserved communities. Led by CEO Murali Vullaganti, PeopleShores is a public benefit corporation inspired by the vision and mission of One World One Family.

Murali Vullaganti, Chief Executive Officer of PeopleShores added, “Houston is a city that turns big ideas into real opportunity. OWOF USA’s new headquarters will bring together partners who share a commitment to transforming lives. By connecting OWOF’s mission of expanding educational access, Houston Community College’s resources, and PeopleShores’ industry expertise, we’re creating pathways for underserved young adults to gain technology skills and launch meaningful careers. That’s compassion translated into lasting economic opportunity.”