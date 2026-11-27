HOUSTON: More than 5,000 Houstonians celebrated Diwali together at Discovery Green’s inaugural festival on Saturday, Nov 14.

“Discovery Green’s Diwali was a beautiful celebration of culture and community,” said Discovery Green president Kathryn Lott. “We are so grateful for everyone who came out to share their talents, as well as the Houstonians who came to learn a little more about this beautiful tradition. Houston’s light was shining that night!”

Produced in partnership with Tx2Dance Company the event featured vendors selling hand-made wares, performers, a collaborative paint-by-number mural, craft workshops, a story time for kids, a photobooth, henna painting and a labyrinth on the lawn made entirely of light. The Ice Rink at Discovery Green also provided attendees with a fun adventure between activities.

Highlights of the evening included fire dancing by Renegade Carnies and cold sparks that showered the stage and the performers in sparkling light. Other performers included Zara Thomas, Aarav Chauhan, SPACE, QALA, Doonya and NAACH Houston.

“The festival brought the spirit of Diwali to life, filling the park with light, positivity and the vibrant cultures that make Houston so unique,” said Tx2Dance Company Co-Founder, Anisha Gupta.

“It was a celebration of togetherness, of different communities embracing one another and the light we create when we come together. It reflected the true spirit of Diwali,” added Tx2Dance Company Co-Founder Sonali Patel

Discovery Green is a 12-acre greenspace in the heart of downtown Houston. It is managed and programmed by the Discovery Green Conservancy, a nonprofit organization which is charged with raising money for its care and over 500 free events held there every year. More information at www.discoverygreen.com .

Tx2 Dance Company instructors include Dhea Patel, Ritu Patel and Vrunda Vithalani.