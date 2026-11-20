It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Showri Nandagiri, 84, of Sugar Land, Texas, on November 11, 2026. He was, without question, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and a proud Houstonian for more than fifty years. The impact he had on his city, his community, and, most importantly, his family will last a lifetime.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Raju; his children, Rohith (Suzy) and Sireesha (Nathan); his grandchildren, the light of his life, Maya, Logan, Amelia, and Elleya; his brother, Arun (Sonia) Nandagiri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a tight-knit community of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Venkat Rao Nandagiri and Indira Devi Nandagiri; his mother- and father-in-law, BRK Velamuri and Subba Lakshmi Velamuri; his sister, Maya Patri; his brother, Veera Nandagiri; his brother-in-law, PVS Rao; and his sister-in-law, Kamesh Nandagiri.

Born on April 4, 1942, in Hyderabad, India, Showri grew up in an extraordinary family that was progressive in its thinking and deeply committed to equality and the rights of all people. The son of two loving parents, Showri enjoyed a beautiful childhood alongside his three beloved siblings. He spent much of his youth playing cricket, often reflecting on those days as some of the happiest memories of his childhood.

He was incredibly proud of his roots in Hyderabad and loved sharing stories of his father’s journey from lawyer to High Court judge in India. He often spoke of his parents’ commitment to the values of justice and equality. Both his mother and father were freedom fighters who participated in sit-ins and protests in the fight for India’s independence. His father’s example, along with the values instilled by his parents, left a lasting impression on him. He carried those same principles throughout his own life, always reminding his children to do what was right and raising them with strong values and high expectations.

A proud graduate of Osmania University, Showri earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering before deciding to pursue opportunities in America. His father had always dreamed of coming to the United States but was unable to do so because of the timing of the Great Depression. Showri carried that dream forward, making it his own mission to accomplish what his father had once hoped to do.

Before making the journey to America, he married the love of his life, Raju Velamuri Nandagiri. Together, they made their way to Storrs, Connecticut, where Showri earned his second master’s degree at his beloved alma mater, the University of Connecticut. He went on to become a certified professional engineer, a distinction he took great pride in throughout his career.

After graduating and securing a position in Houston, Showri and Raju put down roots in Sugar Land, Texas. There, they raised their family, son Rohith and daughter Sireesha, and built a wonderful community of friends who became their “America family.”

Showri dedicated more than 40 years of service to the City of Houston, ultimately retiring as City Engineer in 2002. Upon his retirement, the mayor of Houston proclaimed April 1 as Showri Nandagiri Day.

Although retirement sounded appealing, those who knew him understood that he was never one to sit still for long. He returned to work at the North Harris County Regional Water Authority, continuing to pursue his passion for engineering and community development.

His professional accomplishments extended well beyond his day-to-day work. He served in numerous appointments on boards of trustees, community organizations, and local networking groups, undoubtedly reflecting the values instilled in him while growing up. Showri was a fixture in the Greater Houston community and was widely respected as a man of good faith, strong morals, and an unwavering commitment to doing what was right.

He was also well known for his love of sports and was one of the original season ticket holders of the Houston Texans, having been there from the team’s inaugural season.

But perhaps the most important job he ever had was that of a father and grandfather.

Always calm, he provided a sense of stability that allowed his two children to find and follow their own paths. He never overstepped, always wanting his children to pursue what made them happy. Whether their choices were academic or personal, they never doubted that their dad would support them in whatever path they chose. He was incredibly proud of their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to tell them so. He loved experiencing life and, even more, sharing those experiences with his family.

As a grandfather, it was almost as if he found a new lease on life when he was around his four-person fan club. Thatha was never sitting down. Instead, he was carrying kids on his back, helping them build things, (re)teaching them math, or simply spending quality time asking them questions and genuinely listening—something they commented on regularly. The void he leaves in their lives will never be filled.

The family would like to thank the community for its outpouring of support, the love felt from all over the world, and the appreciation shown for a man who came to this country determined to make a difference and left this world having done exactly that.

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.