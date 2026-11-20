By Ujwala Bhat, Photo by Bharath Rao

HOUSTON: Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Across Hindu traditions, Deepavali is observed in different ways and commemorates several sacred events. It marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana, the triumph of Lord Krishna over Narakasura, and the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of auspiciousness and divine grace. In some traditions, it is also observed as the day when Lord Vishnu, in his Vāmana avatar, humbled Bali Chakravarty’s pride while blessing him for his devotion and generosity.

The lighting of lamps symbolizes the awakening of inner wisdom, while the festival serves as a time to strengthen family ties, renew friendships, and deepen community bonds. Above all, it is an occasion for gratitude, joy, and togetherness.

The Diwali observances at Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH) beautifully reflected these ideals, bringing the community together in an atmosphere of devotion and joy.

The program began with Lakshmi Puja at Smriti Hall and Saraswati Nilayam, where devotees gathered to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu for prosperity, well-being, and abundance. Guided by Priest Shri Ganeshji, families performed the puja with reverence, creating a serene and uplifting environment that encouraged reflection on the deeper meaning of the festival.

The worship continued with the collective chanting of the Sri Vishnu Sahasranama. As the thousand names of Lord Vishnu resonated throughout the halls, all present experienced a profound sense of peace and spiritual harmony.

The devotional mood was further enriched by bhajans, whose uplifting melodies enhanced the festive atmosphere.

A particularly meaningful aspect of the program was the tradition of Gurudakshina. Diwali offers an opportunity to express appreciation for the knowledge, values, and cultural heritage that children receive through Chinmaya Bala Vihar. With reverence and gratitude, devotees offered their Gurudakshina to Acharya Gaurang Uncle, honoring the dedication and selfless service of the entire Bala Vihar teaching community.

Beautiful decorations throughout the venue reflected both the festive joy of the occasion and the discipline, attention to detail, and sense of order that are hallmarks of the Chinmaya tradition. Following the puja, devotees were offered traditional sweets and were delighted to receive a unique Diwali gift, adding a memorable touch to the festivities.

Behind the smooth execution of the program stood a dedicated team of volunteers whose selfless service made the event possible. Through careful planning, coordination, and countless hours of work behind the scenes, they ensured that every aspect of the gathering was carried out with care and excellence.

Extending this spirit of service beyond the festivities, the CMH Student Council’s annual pre-Diwali Food Drive brought the community together in support of the Houston Food Bank.

As lamps illuminated the halls of Chinmaya Mission and families gathered in Bhakti, the deeper message of Diwali shone brightly through the ancient prayer, “Tamaso mā jyotir gamaya” (“Lead me from darkness to light”), inspiring all to kindle the light of knowledge within, overcome ignorance, and illuminate the world around them.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities, please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233.