By Sweety Trivedi

Photo by Bharath Rao and Ashutosh Kak

HOUSTON: On October 25, 2026, the Chinmaya Mission Houston community came together to celebrate its annual Navarātri festivities at the Gujarati Samaj of Houston. The event was filled with warmth, devotion, and heartfelt bhakti for Ambā Mā.

In Sanskrit, nava means nine and rātri means night. These nine nights are traditionally dedicated to prayer, worship, fasting, music, dance, and community celebration. In Gujarati tradition, Garbā and Rās are integral parts of Navarātri. The word Garbā originates from the Sanskrit word garbha, meaning “womb” or “source of life.” It symbolizes devotees dancing in a circle around a lamp, image, or idol of Ambā Mā. This circular movement represents the cycle of life revolving around the Divine, reminding us that while everything else changes and moves, the Divine remains constant.

The evening began with a joyful social gathering as devotees and seekers arrived in anticipation of a beautiful night of Garbā. Soon after, a heartfelt invocation set the tone for the celebration. Within moments, the entire community was swaying to the uplifting rhythms that filled the hall.

From young children to parents and grandparents, everyone joined enthusiastically in the Garbā. The spirited beats of Be Tālī and Tran Tālī brought generations together in celebration of both tradition and community. Our Pūjya Ācārya, Gaurang Uncle, also joined the festivities, joyfully moving to the vibrant rhythms of Garbā and Rās.

The essence of this celebration extends far beyond dance. It is an occasion where everyone can participate and share in the festivities. Whether through Daṇḍiyā, Garbā, bhangra, or simple spontaneous movements, every group found its own rhythm and expression. Behind this joyful evening was the selfless sevā of many dedicated volunteers who attended to every detail with care and devotion. From decorations and photo booths to organizing the dance activities and serving dinner, their efforts reflected the true spirit of Bhakti, Sevā, and community

This year’s Navarātri celebration was made even more special as it coincided with the the Chinmaya Amṛit Mahotsav Grand Global Sammelan in New Delhi, commemorating 75 years of Chinmaya Mission movement. As part of this 3-day celebration, devotees from more than 25 countries gathered in New Delhi to honor the vision and legacy of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda. Highlights included inspiring talks, devotional and cultural programs, and the unveiling of the “Ask Gurudev” Holobot, a lifelike holographic representation of Gurudev. The inaugural celebrations were graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reflected on his meeting with Gurudev in 1993 and spoke about Chinmaya Mission’s role in preserving India’s spiritual heritage and inspiring future generations.

Though thousands of miles away, the Houston Chinmaya family felt deeply connected to this historic occasion. As devotees gathered in New Delhi in gratitude and celebration, we came together in Houston to offer our devotion to Ambā Mā. The same spirit of devotion, service, and togetherness that marked the Amṛit Mahotsav was reflected in our own celebration, reminding us that we are part of one global Chinmaya family united by Gurudev’s vision.

As we invoke Mā Durgā, Mā Lakṣmī, and Mā Sarasvatī, we pray for the strength to overcome our negative tendencies, the purity to cultivate noble qualities, and the wisdom to recognize the Divine within. This is the spirit that Chinmaya Mission strives to nurture: a community where culture, tradition, and celebration become pathways to spiritual growth and self-discovery.

For more information about Chinmaya Mission Houston, Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, and its activities, please visit www.chinmayahouston.org, www.saumyakasi.org or call temple 281 568 1690 or Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233