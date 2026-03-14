Celebrating 150 Years of “Vande Mataram”: Musical Homage to the Soul of India

HOUSTON: The Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston (CICMH), Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj (VPSS) Haveli, and other Indo-American cultural organizations, proudly hosted a special cultural evening celebrating 150 years of India’s iconic national song, Vande Mataram, composed by the revered Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The event was a heartfelt confluence of tradition, music, and emotion, honoring the song that has stirred the spirit of patriotism for generations. Setting the tone for the formal stage performance, the celebration began with a power-packed performance by HMM Moraya Dhol Tasha Pathak, whose rhythmic beats infused the evening with high energy and vibrant enthusiasm.

The formal musical journey began with a serene Veena rendition by the talented artists of the Metroplex Tamil Sangham, setting a devotional tone that echoed India’s deep-rooted musical legacy. The stage then resonated with the soulful strains of Carnatic classical music, presented by a disciple of Vidushi Rajarajeshwary Bhatt, beautifully interpreting Vande Mataram in the southern classical style.

The talented students of Maestro Suman Ghosh presented stirring Marathi renditions of patriotic songs, including “Sagara Pran Talmalala,” one of the most emotionally powerful Marathi patriotic poems by V. D. Savarkar, beautifully representing the cultural spirit of Western India.

The musical journey continued eastward with an enchanting performance by the artists of the Tagore Society of Houston, who paid tribute to the Bengali tradition, evoking the literary and musical richness of Bengal, where Vande Mataram was born.

The evening reached its crescendo with a grand Hindustani classical performance by the talented artists of CICMH, under the profound guidance of Maestro Pandit Suman Ghosh, whose curation brought the essence of unity in diversity alive through music, concluding with Vande Mataram in his soulful voice in Desh Rag. The entire journey was seamlessly woven together by Smt. Shashikala Ghosh, whose eloquent narration tied each act like a garland, connecting traditions, melodies, and emotions into a single patriotic thread.

In his opening remarks, Consul General Shri D.C. Manjunath expressed deep appreciation for all participating organizations, artists, community leaders, volunteers, and the audience whose enthusiasm made the celebration truly memorable. He reflected on the historic significance of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom movement and its enduring message of unity, devotion, and love for the motherland that continues to inspire generations.

The Consulate extends its heartfelt thanks to Deep Foods for their generous support, and to all partners and performers for making this evening a beautiful musical homage to the spirit of Bharat. A special Vande Mataram exhibition at the venue offered visitors a glimpse into the song’s historic legacy and enduring place in India’s national consciousness. A Consular Information Desk was also set up by the Consulate to provide guidance on key consular services and engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

The program brought together talented artists and performers who presented a memorable artistic tribute celebrating the spirit of Vande Mataram before an audience of over 800 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India, reflecting strong cultural bonds and pride in India’s heritage.

Together, we celebrated not just a song, but a century and a half of the heartbeat of India!