Celebrating International Women’s Day 2026 at the Consulate General of India

HOUSTON: The Consulate General of India, Houston, hosted a powerful and inspiring celebration of International Women’s Day 2026. This is the third consecutive year the Consulate has hosted the celebrations, creating platforms that honor women’s leadership and amplify community voices, which continue to shape the Consulate’s legacy of empowerment and inclusion.

Welcoming the participants, Consul General D.C. Manjunath emphasized the importance of collective progress and the transformative role of women in shaping society. He also highlighted this year’s IWD theme, “Give to Gain,” setting the tone for an evening of reflection, dialogue, and celebration.

Dr. Renu Khator, Chancellor of the University of Houston System, delivered a compelling keynote address highlighting the role of individuals who shaped her life and success, including her mother, and called upon participants to expand the circle of giving to new persons beyond our known circle. Her words resonated with every member of the audience.

A dynamic panel discussion followed the keynote, moderated by Mr. Pradeep Anand, a well-known Business & Marketing strategist and CEO of Seeta Resources. The panel members, Mayor of Sugar Land City Carol McCutcheon; Flight Director, NASA Ms. Pooja Jesrani, Political Commentator & Columnist Ms. Sunanda Vashisht provided their perspectives on leadership, resilience, and community engagement, which enriched the conversation and inspired all the participants.