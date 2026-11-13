Alumni, university leaders and Indian Consulate representative discuss a shared vision for AU’s next century

A special publication of centennial souvenir was released by Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajasekhar and Dean of International Affairs, Dr. S. Paul Douglas, as part of the milestone celebrations.

HOUSTON: Nearly 200 Andhra University alumni from across the United States gathered in Houston on October 10, 2026 to celebrate the university’s centenary, reconnect with friends and fellow graduates, and explore ways to help shape the institution’s future. The gathering was the first of two centenary events planned by the Andhra University Alumni Association of North America, with the second scheduled in Fords, New Jersey, on October 17, 2026. Houston event has been organized successfully under the leadership of the past alumni Sai Rachakonda, Dr. Ravindranath Duggirala, and Dr. Phaneendra Kondapi.

The celebrations were inaugurated by Dr. G. P. Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, who travelled from Visakhapatnam, India to join the event, along with Sri Prashant Kumar Sona, Consul and Head of Chancery at the Consulate General of India in Houston. Their presence underscored the significance of the centenary as both a milestone in the university’s history and an opportunity to strengthen its connections with alumni overseas.

Keynote addresses were delivered by distinguished alumni Sri Anand Kuchibhotla, founder of Aria University, and Dr. Aswani Volety, Chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Dr. Ratnam Chitturi, founder of the North South Foundation, highlighted the importance of introducing India Knowledge System (IKS) courses into Andhra University’s curriculum. Dr. Mansoor Khan, Dean of Pharmacy at Texas A&M University, discussed ways to bridge the gap between pharmaceutical sciences and industry.

The gathering brought together graduates from a wide range of disciplines, including law, engineering, pharmacy, arts, science and medicine. Alumni travelled from different parts of the country to take part, creating an intergenerational reunion that connected former classmates, senior graduates whose contributions have helped shape their fields, and younger alumni who share a continuing commitment to their alma mater. The celebration was further elevated by the presence of many octogenarians, whose decades-long connection to the university beautifully bridged AU’s rich past with its future.

In recognition of their exceptional achievements and societal impact, several highly accomplished alumni across north America were honored as Distinguished Alumni. The recognitions celebrated their intellectual achievements and the profound impact they have made in their respective fields and on society.

A special publication of centennial souvenir was released by Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajasekhar and Dean of International Affairs, Dr. S. Paul Douglas, as part of the milestone celebrations containing the rich history of AU, fond memories of the campuses and the achievements of distinguished alumni. Prof. Rajasekhar also showcased 100-years Coffee Table Book – Shatabdi Tejas and a special AU stamp released by the Government of India on the occasion of AU turning 100.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajasekhar offered a candid overview of Andhra University’s current position, acknowledging the challenges it faces while describing areas in which the university continues to make progress. His detailed responses during an interactive question-and-answer session drew warm applause from the audience. The discussion left many attendees hopeful that the centenary could mark the beginning of a renewed chapter in the university’s development.

The Vice-Chancellor also outlined plans for a Section 8 umbrella alumni organization at Andhra University. The AU Alumni Association of North America (AU AANA) which started 21 years ago, meanwhile, expects to establish its own formal structure as a non-profit organization in the coming months, steps intended to strengthen coordination and create a more enduring framework for alumni participation. Dr. Phaneendra Kondapi presented the history of Andhra University Alumni Association of North America and Sri Sai Rachakonda presented the future of AU AANA.

A workshop invited alumni to contribute practical suggestions for strengthening the university, with ideas spanning administration, research, funding and campus life. These recommendations will be shared with Andhra University for consideration. A panel discussion further explored how artificial intelligence, innovation and stronger alumni engagement could help empower the university’s future.

The daylong event concluded with dinner and entertainment by US-based singer Mrs. Mani Sastry. Her performance brought alumni together through music and memories of campus life, closing a celebration that looked back with pride while focusing on the opportunities and responsibilities of the university’s next century.